PM NewsBrief: October 5, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, Oct. 5, 2026.
A candidate for governor takes her message to the students.
Chronic Wasting Disease continues to be found in Oklahoma.
The A-G is urging schools to apply for a program aimed at curbing opioid misuse.
And another Norman Porchfest is in the books.
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