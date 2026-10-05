PM NewsBrief: October 5, 2026

A candidate for governor takes her message to the students.

Chronic Wasting Disease continues to be found in Oklahoma.

The A-G is urging schools to apply for a program aimed at curbing opioid misuse.

And another Norman Porchfest is in the books.

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