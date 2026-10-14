PM NewsBrief: Oct. 14, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026.
- Reaction continues to roll in over the denial of a charter to the Ben Gamla school.
- Osage Nation police interrupted a homeschool program mid-lesson yesterday to confiscate books and other learning tools.
- State officials grapple with how to deal with abandoned medical marijuana grows.
- More than 90 federal lawsuits have been filed across Oklahoma against Fedex.
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