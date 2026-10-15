PM NewsBrief: Oct. 15, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026.
- Candidates for state office attend a forum with reporters
- A new law requiring cold cases to be reviewed with fresh eyes will go into effect in November.
- Oklahoma City is growing, and its airport has plans to keep up.
- Cherokee Nation plans to put feminine hygiene products in public schools across the reservation.
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