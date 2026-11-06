PM NewsBrief: Nov. 6, 2026

The Turnpike Authority Board moves forward with toll hikes.

Oklahoma County’s presiding judge is promising to improve the bail system.

Cherokee Nation announces expanded eligibility for the utility assistance program.

One of Tulsa's most popular city parks is fully open to the public.

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