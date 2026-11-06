PM NewsBrief: Nov. 6, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2026.
- The Turnpike Authority Board moves forward with toll hikes.
- Oklahoma County’s presiding judge is promising to improve the bail system.
- Cherokee Nation announces expanded eligibility for the utility assistance program.
- One of Tulsa's most popular city parks is fully open to the public.
_________________
For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.