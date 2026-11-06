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KGOU PM NewsBrief

PM NewsBrief: Nov. 6, 2026

Published November 6, 2026 at 3:26 PM CST
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2026.

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For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.

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