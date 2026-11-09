PM NewsBrief: Nov. 9, 2026

Breaking down the impact of Latino voters in Oklahoma's midterm election.

Enrollment is open for Oklahomans securing health insurance in the ACA Marketplace.

An art exhibit involving The Mother Road is open in Tulsa.

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