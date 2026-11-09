PM NewsBrief: Nov. 9, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Monday, Nov. 9, 2026.
- Breaking down the impact of Latino voters in Oklahoma's midterm election.
- Enrollment is open for Oklahomans securing health insurance in the ACA Marketplace.
- An art exhibit involving The Mother Road is open in Tulsa.
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