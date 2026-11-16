PM NewsBrief: Nov. 16, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Monday, Nov. 16, 2026.
- Nearly two-thirds of Oklahoma's rural hospitals are at risk of closing.
- Prosecutors call for additional time behind bars for a well-known drunk driver.
- Rural economics go under the microscope at OSU.
- Norman becomes Fansville.
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