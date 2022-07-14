© 2022 KGOU
Politics and Government

Interim study will examine the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority's inner workings

KGOU | By Beth Wallis,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published July 14, 2022
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority
After a contentious battle this legislative session over the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s ACCESS Oklahoma project, the state House of Representatives and Senate have approved interim studies focused on the OTA.

Rep. Danny Sterling of Tecumseh is heading up an interim study to review the procedures and design of the OTA. The study will focus on the process of acquiring properties to build turnpikes, how turnpike routes are determined, how OTA Board Members are selected and a look at the agency’s finances.

Sen. Michael Bergstrom of Adair is heading up the Senate’s study: “Oklahoma Turnpike Authority: What it is and what it is not.”

Opponents of the central Oklahoma projects say hundreds of families will be displaced to make room for the turnpike. This legislative session, lawmakers tried several tactics to slow the OTA’s plans, including unsuccessful bills and audit requests.

There are currently two lawsuits against the OTA addressing the proposed routes, and the agency is now looking to the state Supreme Court to weigh in on how far the OTA’s authority goes.

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma’s public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online.

Politics and Government Oklahoma Turnpike Authorityinterim study
Beth Wallis
Beth reports on energy and environmental topics for StateImpact Oklahoma.
Beth Wallis
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, justice, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
StateImpact Oklahoma
