Politics and Government

As polls tighten, Oklahoma Gov. Stitt to host rallies with big GOP names

KGOU | By Robby Korth,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published November 1, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kevin Stitt is shown speaking at a forum in Oklahoma City in August during the campaign.
Whitney Bryen
/
Oklahoma Watch

Gov. Kevin Stitt is hosting a pair of “Red Wave Rallies” in Oklahoma City and Tulsa this week.

Election day is next week, and Stitt will host a couple of nationally recognized names.

The first is with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The second is with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday in Tulsa.

Cruz is a national figure who made a name for himself running for the GOP nomination for president in 2016, eventually losing to Donald Trump. Youngkin is a rising star and political newcomer who won an upset race in Virginia last year by touting parental rights and school choice issues – much like Stitt.

Other outside Republicans are taking notice of the race. Florida Gov. Ron Desantis endorsed Stitt Monday and the Republican Governors Association announced a “seven figure” advertising buy in Oklahoma earlier this month.

Polling has shown Stitt’s Democratic opponent Joy Hofmeister has made the race surprisingly close.

The Republican-turned-Democrat hasn’t gotten many endorsements from outside Oklahoma – one exception being from the National Education Association – but she has gotten some support here including recent endorsements by the state’s five largest tribes and the Tulsa World.

Robby Korth
Robby Korth grew up in Ardmore, Oklahoma and Fayetteville, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Nebraska with a journalism degree.
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, environment, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
