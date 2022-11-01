As polls tighten, Oklahoma Gov. Stitt to host rallies with big GOP names

Gov. Kevin Stitt is hosting a pair of “Red Wave Rallies” in Oklahoma City and Tulsa this week.

Election day is next week, and Stitt will host a couple of nationally recognized names.

The first is with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The second is with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday in Tulsa.

Cruz is a national figure who made a name for himself running for the GOP nomination for president in 2016, eventually losing to Donald Trump. Youngkin is a rising star and political newcomer who won an upset race in Virginia last year by touting parental rights and school choice issues – much like Stitt.

Other outside Republicans are taking notice of the race. Florida Gov. Ron Desantis endorsed Stitt Monday and the Republican Governors Association announced a “seven figure” advertising buy in Oklahoma earlier this month.

Polling has shown Stitt’s Democratic opponent Joy Hofmeister has made the race surprisingly close.

The Republican-turned-Democrat hasn’t gotten many endorsements from outside Oklahoma – one exception being from the National Education Association – but she has gotten some support here including recent endorsements by the state’s five largest tribes and the Tulsa World.

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma’s public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online.