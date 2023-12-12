16 candidates file to appear on Oklahoma’s presidential primary ballot

Oklahoma will host its first Libertarian presidential primary election since the party was formally recognized in 2016, the state Election Board said last week.

Libertarian candidates Jacob Hornberger, 73, and Chase Oliver, 38, were among 16 people who filed to appear on Oklahoma’s presidential primary ballot next March. Filing for the presidential election wrapped up Wednesday.

Former President Donald Trump, 77, former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, 51, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, 45, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, 61, pastor Ryan Binkley, 56, businessman David Stuckenberg, 42, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, 73, and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, 38, are the eight Republicans who filed to appear.

U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, 54, President Joe Biden, 81, Californian Armando Mando Perez-Serrato, 47, author and spiritual leader Marianne Williamson, 71, Maryland plumber Stephen Lyons, 62, and media personality Cenk Uygur, 53, filed to appear on the Democratic primary ballot.

In 2020, 21 candidates filed to run for president, said Misha Mohr, State Election Board spokesperson.

Biden and Trump won their respective Oklahoma primary elections in 2020.

To appear on the presidential ballot, candidates must pay a $5,000 filing fee or collect signatures from voters in each Congressional district, she said.

Mohr said both Libertarian candidates filed to run by collecting the required number of signatures. The remaining candidates paid the filing fee.

Oklahoma’s presidential primary election will take place March 5.

