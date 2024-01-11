© 2024 KGOU
Oklahoma AG testifies before U.S. House committee

KGOU | By Nyk Daniels
Published January 11, 2024 at 10:50 AM CST
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond testified in Congress Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.
U.S. Department of Homeland Security
/
Screenshot
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond testified in Congress Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond testified in Congress Wednesday, supporting the Republican-led effort to impeach U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Drummond criticized the administration's handling of the border, claiming it adversely affects Oklahoma by allowing drugs and criminals to enter.

“The people of Oklahoma don’t deserve to live under constant threat from criminal foreign nationals,” Drummond said. “We don’t deserve to have our communities flooded with illegal drugs that were smuggled across our unsecure border, and we don’t deserve to have our loved ones ripped away by those same drugs.”

A task force Drummond established last spring has investigated and is prosecuting more than 50 criminal cases, many of which allegedly involve Mexican or Chinese nationals.

Drummond was one of three state attorneys general who testified at the hearing.

While Democrats acknowledged the need for border policy reforms, they criticized the impeachment effort as a distraction from legislative priorities.

According to Committee Chairman Mark Green, the panel will hear from other witnesses in two additional hearings before members vote on impeachment.

-
Nyk Daniels
