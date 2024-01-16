Oklahoma City is offering a reprieve for overdue ticket charges

Oklahoma City is offering a reprieve on overdue tickets for things like speeding or parking illegally.

From now until the end of the year, the city is letting anyone with a warrant for an unpaid municipal ticket to clear it at a reduced charge, similar to what they would’ve paid if they’d done so on time.

An example the city cites: A speeding ticket from a few years back might normally cost more than $600 to resolve when you add up fines, fees and a failure to appear charge. With the program, it can now be resolved for just $155.

The program counts for any class “A” offense occurring before the start of 2022.

The city says in a news release it also will let people with financial difficulties request a hearing for a judge to determine how much they should pay. “Judges have the discretion to waive or reduce fines, costs and fees for people who can’t afford them,” the news release said.

To speak with someone from the city, call 405-297-3898 or visit the court’s customer service window at 701 Couch Drive on weekdays. You can also visit okc.gov/court for an online payment link and other details.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.