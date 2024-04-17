AG Drummond's office will investigate Oklahoma airline customer complaints

Drummond’s office and the federal Department of Transportation are entering into an agreement allowing Oklahoma officials to investigate consumer complaints about airlines.

Lost luggage, major flight delays and a lack of refunds will all be under the purview of Drummond’s consumer protection division.

“The people of Oklahoma should know that your complaints will not fall on the deaf ears of a sprawling federal government,” Drummond said in a written statement. “I am personally committed to ensuring all airline passengers are treated fairly and in full compliance with the law.”

Historically, the federal government has taken on such matters. But Drummond and other Attorneys General say airlines are often a source of ire from consumers they’re supposed to protect in their states.

The move comes as the Tulsa and Oklahoma City airports report travel numbers are returning to pre-pandemic levels.

