Norman City Council rejects resolution with Oklahoma Turnpike Authority

Like in previous meetings, anti-turnpike advocates filled the chamber to voice their opposition to the OTA’s planned construction through Norman city limits.

Residents cited concerns over potentially negative environmental impacts and the loss of hundreds of homes. Former Norman City Council member Elizabeth Foreman, State Representative Annie Menz (D-Norman) and State Senator Mary Boren (D-Norman) were present and spoke in support of the residents.

Several residents also mentioned concerns over perceived conflicts of interest within the city staff and alleged some staff members have been coordinating with the OTA behind the council’s back.

Before voting, Ward 1 Councilmember Austin Ball asked city staff to read the city council’s 2022 resolution with the OTA following the announcement of its construction plans. That resolution said the city council would oppose the construction unless the OTA conducted a study on the impact it would have on the Lake Thunderbird watershed. Ball then said since the OTA had not yet finished their study after two years, the previous and proposed resolutions were “pointless.”

The council also voted to postpone further discussion on a proposed resolution that would place a moratorium on issuing permits for certain large projects. The resolution was requested by council members Michael Nash, Bree Montoya, and Joshua Hinkle. It lays out eight criteria for identifying “Large Projects,” including covering at least 161 acres within city limits and resulting in the eminent domain taking of at least 20 properties.

Ward 5 Councilmember Michael Nash said the resolution is not meant to be used as a weapon against other development projects like the new arena and entertainment district.

The resolution will be sent to the Community Planning and Transportation Committee, which meets next on September 26th.