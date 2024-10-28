Oklahoma election officials say Nov. 5 will be safe, secure

Oklahoma’s top election official, Paul Ziriax, says voters and poll workers should feel safe at polling places across the state, despite recent news of a foiled terror attack planned for Election Day. He says that's because preparations for election security started long before any credible threats of terrorism.

“The goal of terrorism is to make people afraid,” he said.

Ziriax oversees operations and preparedness of elections in all 77 Oklahoma counties as the state election board secretary.

And he said Oklahomans shouldn’t let would-be terrorists like Nasir Tawhedi, the Afghan refugee living in Oklahoma City arrested this month for plotting an Election Day terror attack, get what they want.

Ziriax said people should trust — as he does — that local, state and federal law enforcement have election security under control. As proven by Tawhedi’s arrest, Ziriax said, law enforcement actively works to stifle potential threats.

“Right now, there is no intelligence that would indicate there's any kind of attack or threat planned in Oklahoma,” Ziriax said. “If there was, of course, we would take appropriate action to try to make sure that that was disrupted and that any place that would be a potential target is hardened.”

He says planning for the physical security of polling places and county election offices is routine during election season, regardless of whether there is any credible threat of violence or terrorism. He gave one example.

“Recently, the state election board coordinated what's called a tabletop exercise, which is where you gather around to simulate various scenarios on paper and kind of walk through how you would respond,” he said.

The exercise includes responding to various types of terror threats and involves election officials and law enforcement at every level.

“We had that planned before we even knew about this threat that was disrupted,” Ziriax said.

The goal is always to constantly improve security, readiness and communication, he said.

Local officials are preparing but tight-lipped about precautions

Oklahoma County Election Board Secretary Dough Sanderson declined to talk about any details of his office’s efforts to maintain security.

“I can’t make any comments on security measures,” Sanderson said.

Courtney Callison in Stillwater does the same job in Payne County, just north of the area Sanderson serves. She said she understands Sanderson’s hesitation, explaining that Cleveland and Oklahoma Counties are where Tawhedi lived and spent his time before his arrest.

Callison also expressed reluctance about sharing specifics but said in Payne County there will be a heightened local law enforcement presence.

“As for what we're doing for early voting here in Payne County, we have two sites, and there will be deputies stationed at both sites all day,” Callison said. “And then for Election day, they will be patrolling around the polling places.”

Ziriax said that’s pretty much the case across the state.

He said people should not be alarmed if they see metal detectors or other security measures at polling places in local government offices such as courthouses. They’re normal, he says, and if they’re new, there have probably been plans to install them for a while.

Callison backed him up on that. She said she’d requested funding for metal detectors to go up at the Payne County election board office in time for the 2020 election, and they still haven’t gone up. It’s a matter of local county dollars that’s still being sorted out, she said.

Ultimately, Ziriax said, it comes down to everyone — government officials, poll workers, and voters — to remain alert and report suspicious behavior.

“If you see something, say something,” he said. “Perhaps it’s nothing, but perhaps you’re the one that helps disrupt a would-be terrorist.

“But right now, I think this election has a great chance of going off without a hitch.”