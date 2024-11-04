© 2024 KGOU
Oklahomans turn out in record numbers to vote early

KGOU | By Logan Layden,
Nyk Daniels
Published November 4, 2024 at 4:03 AM CST
Jim Johnson
/
KGOU

Oklahoma voters took advantage of early voting in record numbers ahead of Tuesday’s general election.

According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, 292,455 in-person early votes were cast from Wednesday through Saturday, in the first general election since the state expanded early voting to four days.

That easily surpasses early voting numbers from previous elections, including during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

A deeper look at the numbers show Republicans with the early vote advantage, with 182,423 ballots cast. Democrats notched 74,117 votes, and Independent 34,372.

When absentee voting by mail statistics are included, the total number of people who have already voted in Oklahoma approaches 400,000.

Polls on Election Day will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

View the Voter Guide to learn more about what's on your ballot in Oklahoma.
Politics and Government
Logan Layden
Logan Layden is a reporter and managing editor for StateImpact Oklahoma. Logan spent six years as a reporter with StateImpact from 2011 to 2017.
Nyk Daniels
Nyk has worked in radio since 2011 serving as a board operator, on-air announcer and production director for commercial radio stations in Iowa. Originally from the Quad Cities area, Nyk joined KGOU in 2018 as a practicum student studying Creative Media Production at OU. Upon graduating the following year, he became part of KGOU’s staff and is now the local Morning Edition host. When not on the air, Nyk likes to read, listen to music and follow news about the radio industry.
