Tulsa's new mayor Monroe Nichols officially takes office

Mayor Monroe Nichols has taken office and wasted no time filling his cabinet.

Nichols was sworn in as the city’s 41st mayor Monday afternoon. He’s the first Black mayor in the city’s history.

In his inaugural address, Nichols didn’t sugarcoat the city’s past.

“(It’s) a city history that begins with the history of Indian removal, a race massacre that left 300 dead and 37 blocks flattened, a community that today still struggles with the stubborn challenges of homelessness, economic inequality, the availability of affordable housing, shortcomings of our collective ability to meet the needs of our schools and safety in our neighborhoods,” he said.

Nichols followed this up with plans for his time in office.

“We’ll work to make Tulsa the greatest city in America,” he said. “And together, we will start by ending homelessness, increasing affordable housing, making Tulsa the safest big city in America, improving student outcomes, expanding economic opportunity, and yes, co-governing with tribal nations.”

Nichols ran his campaign promising to improve student outcomes, end homelessness and increase public safety.

The mayor addressed homelessness and public safety in six new cabinet positions. The new positions are:

Deputy Chief of Staff Dana Walton

Commissioner of Public Safety Laurel Roberts

Senior Advisor of Housing Gene Bulmash

Senior Advisor of Homelessness Emily Hall

Government Affairs Director Shane Stone

Executive Scheduler Aron York



Nichols promised he would soon announce the directors of tribal partnerships and of his new office of children and families.

Commissioner Roberts said she’s anxious to work with the police and fire departments.

“I plan to collaborate with both chiefs in improving outcomes for all citizens, but we’re going to work to be very precise with our policing, data-driven policing,” she said.

Nichols said it was important to respect voters’ wishes by creating positions that aligned with his campaign promises.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.

