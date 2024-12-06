© 2024 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2 Oklahoma City Council members retain seats without challenge, competitive races in 2 other wards

By Robby Korth,
OPMX
Published December 6, 2024 at 11:33 AM CST
City Hall
The City of OKC
City Hall

Two Oklahoma City Council members will keep their seats, while voters in two wards will face a decision in February.

Bradley Carter of Ward 1 and Todd Stone of Ward 4 will keep their City Council seats. Nobody challenged the pair.

In southwest OKC’s Ward 3, incumbent Barbara Peck will face off against Katrina Bedell Avers.

The only vacant seat is Ward 7 in northeast OKC, which council member Nikki Nice recently vacated to take a spot in the Oklahoma State Senate.

Four people are vying to replace the councilwoman who held the slot for six years. They are:

  • Masood A. Haqq
  • Andrea Holman
  • Camal Pennington
  • John A. Pettis, Jr.


The non-partisan council elections will be on Feb. 11. If no candidate wins more than half the votes in Ward 7, there will be an Apr. 1 runoff.

The other five city council seats, including the mayor’s, aren’t up for election until 2026.

To see which ward you reside in, visit Oklahoma City’s website or check the voter portal for upcoming elections.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.
Politics and Government
Robby Korth
Robby grew up in Ardmore, Oklahoma and Fayetteville, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Nebraska with a Journalism degree. Robby has reported for several newspapers, including The Roanoke Times in southwest Virginia. He reported for StateImpact Oklahoma from 2019 through 2022, focusing on education.
See stories by Robby Korth
OPMX
Oklahoma Public Media Exchange
See stories by OPMX
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.