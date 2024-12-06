2 Oklahoma City Council members retain seats without challenge, competitive races in 2 other wards

Two Oklahoma City Council members will keep their seats, while voters in two wards will face a decision in February.

Bradley Carter of Ward 1 and Todd Stone of Ward 4 will keep their City Council seats. Nobody challenged the pair.

In southwest OKC’s Ward 3, incumbent Barbara Peck will face off against Katrina Bedell Avers.

The only vacant seat is Ward 7 in northeast OKC, which council member Nikki Nice recently vacated to take a spot in the Oklahoma State Senate.

Four people are vying to replace the councilwoman who held the slot for six years. They are:

Masood A. Haqq

Andrea Holman

Camal Pennington

John A. Pettis, Jr.



The non-partisan council elections will be on Feb. 11. If no candidate wins more than half the votes in Ward 7, there will be an Apr. 1 runoff.

The other five city council seats, including the mayor’s, aren’t up for election until 2026.

To see which ward you reside in, visit Oklahoma City’s website or check the voter portal for upcoming elections.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.