Norman League of Women Voters hosts mayoral candidate forum

Building the local economy, housing, and stormwater runoff were main topics of discussion at the public forum of Norman mayoral candidates held at Norman City Hall on Monday evening.

Incumbent mayor Larry Heikkila’s main talking points included increasing the number of Norman police officers and attracting businesses to improve economic development.

Stephen Tyler Holman, current Ward 7 city council member, focused on the need for affordable housing and the importance of protecting the water supply.

Attorney and political newcomer Riley Mulinix shared environmental goals like ending the city’s use of Roundup and investing in permaculture and food forests.

All three candidates expressed support for passenger rail connecting Norman to the OKC metro area and the city’s litigation against the builders of the mold-ridden Norman Public Library Central.

Norman voters will select the next mayor at the municipal election on Feb. 11. The deadline to register to vote in that election is Jan.17.

More information about the election can be found on the City of Norman's website.

