What to watch for during Oklahoma's 2025 legislative session

More than 3,100 bills have been filed leading up to the legislative session, and from the looks of it, cutting the state’s income tax is a top priority carried over from last year for the majority Republican legislature.

The effort to cut the income tax, which Gov. Kevin Stitt and House leadership backed last session, was blocked by Senate leaders in favor of eliminating the state’s sales tax on groceries. Stitt will once again advocate for lowering the income tax burden on Oklahomans, and with new members — and leadership — in both chambers the embers of an otherwise stomped out fire are catching wind once again.

During a pre-session press conference, Stitt said he wants a half of a percent income tax cut for individuals and businesses, while maintaining flat budgets for state agencies. The way there, he said, is not by cutting core services and key investments, but by adding taxpayers to the state and encouraging businesses to move here.

“Since 2019 our appropriations have gone from about $8 billion to over $12 billion so I'm not afraid to invest in certain things, but we cannot continue to increase spending every year, over the next six years, by another 50%,” Stitt said.

The governor will formally lay out his wishlist for the year when he kicks off the session with his annual state of the state address. Most bills have nothing to do with lowering the amount of money Oklahomans pay their government but with deciding who gets the money they already pay and how it’s used.

Members are tackling key issues related to education, health, agriculture, immigration, the environment, mental health, housing and so much more. Our reporters will follow along over the next few months, ensuring Oklahomans have a grasp of the state’s legislative happenings in real-time. For now though, here is a curated list of important, timely or otherwise interesting bills that stand out among rest as Feb. 3 approaches.

Kriea Arie / Legislative Service Bureau Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt greets the legislature at the 2024 State of the State address.

Taxes

Most tax measures filed before next month’s legislative session relate to cutting the state’s individual and corporate income taxes. Other measures include tax breaks for safe gun owners, firefighters and paramedics, married couples with children and more.

The first bill filed by a state senator leading into the legislative session, Senate Bill 1, by Adair Republican Michael Bergstrom, shoots for a state income tax cut for individuals, assuming certain state revenues year-over-year.

Senate Bill 290, by Shawnee Republican Sen. Shane Jett, eliminates the state income tax for individuals and corporations outright. Assuming it passes both chambers and is signed by the governor, it would take effect starting Nov. 1.

Republican Sens. Dusty Deevers from Elgin and George Burns from Haworth also filed measures to cut income taxes, albeit with a more measured approach than Jett. Deevers’ Senate Bill 308 proposes it can be done by 2029; Burns’ Senate Bill 293 targets 2032. Both propose eliminating the tax for the lowest bracket while adjusting the income caps for the rest.

Among the avalanche of income tax bills are measures addressing hundreds of other matters.

House Bill 1536, by Oklahoma City Democrat Rep. Mickey Dollens, incentivizes safe gun ownership by providing tax breaks for people who buy what they need to store their weapons safely.

At least two measures look to provide tax credits to first responders. McAlester Republican Rep. David Smith filed House Bill 1425, which creates the “Rural Firefighter Tax Credit Act of 2025,” but it’s a shell bill awaiting any actual policy language.

Meanwhile, Smith’s fellow Republican from Lane, Justin Humphrey, filed a bill providing a tax credit for paramedics and medical technicians working in ambulances. House Bill 1332 has six tiers of credits medical first responders could be eligible for, from $100 to $600.

Beth Wallis / StateImpact Oklahoma Students at Tulsa Public Schools' Ready, Set, Summer! program are engaged in and out of the classroom this summer. Students at Mitchell Elementary participate in reading-themed activities and students on a field trip from Dolores Huerta Elementary look at stingrays at the Oklahoma Aquarium.

Education

This legislative session, lawmakers will consider a range of education proposals spanning teacher recruitment, culture war issues, K-12 school policies and school choice.

Several bills are on the table to continue 2023’s progress in upping teacher pay. Senate Bill 201 by Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, raises the minimum salary schedule by $10,399, starting first-year teachers with bachelor’s degrees at $50,000.

Rep. Gabe Woolley, R-Broken Arrow, is looking to pass House Bill 1165, which would require public schools to obtain proof of U.S. citizenship or legal immigration status from a parent or legal guardian of a student upon enrollment. Each district would then submit an annual report, scrubbing any personally identifiable information.

The bill is similar to an administrative rule change proposed by State Superintendent Ryan Walters, which the legislature is also set to consider this session.

Senate Bill 19 by Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, would put statutory weight behind Walters’ book crusade. It would require schools to submit a list of all library materials and prohibit them from having any sexualized content. If in violation, they could receive an accreditation deficiency and a 5% funding reduction from the state.

Last session, two bills to restrict cell phone use in schools ultimately failed to make it across the finish line. But this year, Sen. Ally Seifried, R-Claremore, is trying again with Senate Bill 139. It would require districts to create policies to prohibit cell phone use on school grounds during the school day, or “bell-to-bell.”

As for private school subsidization, Senate Bill 229 by Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, would remove the cap to the Parental Choice Tax Credit program in 2027. The program offers Oklahoma families a refundable tax credit of $5,000 to $7,500 for private school expenses. The program’s cap is currently at $250 million for 2026. Last year, it maxed out its $150 million limit.

Immigration

State lawmakers have filed bills making the deportation of unauthorized immigrants in Oklahoma more efficient.

House Bill 1962 by Rep. Gabe Woolley, R-Broken Arrow, requires Oklahoma employers to verify their workers' citizenship status, establishing fines of up to $500 per offense for non-compliance.

Continuing along the vein of accounting for unauthorized migrants in Oklahoma, Senate Bill 489 by Sen. Shane Jett, R–Shawnee, proposes expanding the prohibition of ‘sanctuary city’ policies to any and all political subdivisions in the state.

Accounting for migrants at work and school is just one part of the Trump-inspired immigration platform taking shape in Oklahoma this legislative session. Here are the bills filed this session that, if collectively passed, could carve out avenues to round up, deport or otherwise reduce the number of unauthorized migrants in Oklahoma:

Senate Bill 872 by Sen. Lisa Standridge, R-Norman – Deputizes county sheriff's departments to conduct immigration enforcement in collaboration with federal authorities.

Senate Bill 865 by Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt – Creates the ‘Public Safety and Immigration Enforcement Act,’ which directs the Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services to seek federal grants for the creation and implementation of a technology shared by local, state and federal law enforcement to track unauthorized migrants across the state’s correctional system.

House Bill 1307 by Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane – Proposes an automatic death penalty for unauthorized migrants convicted of first-degree murder; House Bill 1320, also by Humphrey, proposes a similar policy for people found guilty of trafficking minors.

House Bill 1932 by Rep. Jonathan Wilk, R-Goldsby – Creates the ‘Donald J. Trump Mass Deportation Revolving Fund’ to use Oklahomans’ tax dollars to pay for immigration enforcement across the state.

Sarah Liese / KOSU Oklahoma City voters wait in line to cast their votes at St. Luke's Methodist Church on Nov. 5, 2024.

Voting and Democracy

A variety of bills filed for Oklahoma’s 2025 legislative session could change how people vote.

After long lines during early voting in November, two Democratic senators have filed bills extending the early voting period.

Senate Bill 129, filed by Sen. Julia Kirt, D-OKC, would make early voting available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for 14 days immediately preceding any election. Though less of a jump, Senate Bill 273 — filed by Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman — would add Wednesday as an early voting day for all elections. In addition, it would increase Saturday early voting to the preceding three weeks before certain elections rather than just one week.

On the other side of the aisle, two Republicans have filed bills requiring photo IDs to vote. Currently, Oklahomans may use their Voter ID card as proof of identification when voting, which doesn’t include a photo. However, both Senate Bill 316 (filed by Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain) and House Bill 1005 (filed by Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland) would require Oklahoma’s voter ID cards to include photos. Both drafts specify that the updated cards will be free for voters.

The bills are similar to a measure that died last year. The drafts come after Oklahoma voters supported amending the state constitution to clarify that only U.S. citizens can vote. Some officials see photo IDs as a way to prevent noncitizen voting.

Other bills seek to change how government officials conduct elections. Senate Bill 197, filed by Sen. Dana Prieto, R-Tulsa, would allow the legislature to set the election date for state questions. That power is currently held exclusively by the governor. Gov. Kevin Stitt came under fire last fall after he chose to wait to hold the election for State Question 832 — which would raise the minimum wage to $15/hour — until June 2026.

Abortion

Efforts to further restrict abortion in Oklahoma through over 20 proposed policies failed last session, preserving the state’s current near-total ban. But some lawmakers are looking to pick up where they left off.

Rep. Denise Crosswhite Hader, R-Piedmont, is renewing her focus on abortion-inducing drugs. In 2024, a policy she proposed sought to target people who deliver or mail abortion-inducing drugs to mothers. House Bill 3013 died in the opposite chamber.

Crosswhite Hader’s House Bill 1168 is identical to what HB 3013 was when it passed with a vote of 77-18 out of the House. The penalty for what it refers to as “trafficking or attempting to traffic abortion-inducing drugs” is a felony with up to $100,000 in fines, ten years in prison or both.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Julie Daniels is proposing Senate Bill 989, which is another measure directed at abortion-inducing drugs titled the “Wrongful Death Protection Act of 2025.”

The senator from Bartlesville’s bill states that any person who “manufactures, mails, distributes, transports, delivers, or provides abortion-inducing drugs, or who aids or abets the manufacture, mailing, distribution, transportation, delivery, or provision of abortion-inducing drugs, shall be strictly, absolutely, and jointly and severally liable for:”

The wrongful death of any “unborn child” or pregnant woman who dies from the use of abortion-inducing drugs.

For any personal injuries suffered by any unborn child or pregnant woman from the use of abortion-inducing drugs.



Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, filed House Bill 1008, which would grant protections to fetuses and classify abortion as a felony for providers, with a potential of up to $100,000 in fines and 10 years in prison, or both. Olsen told The Oklahoman HB 1008 reintroduces Senate Bill 612, which was signed into law in 2022 and struck down by the Oklahoma Supreme Court in 2023.

Kyle Phillips / For Oklahoma Voice Oklahoma tribal nation leaders watch the State of the State address Monday, including (from left) Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill

Tribal Relations

Oklahoma’s 39 tribal nations play a significant role in state laws, and this year, lawmakers will again hear a variety of bills regarding Indigenous affairs.

In the house, Democrat and Choctaw Nation citizen Rep. Ronald Stewart filed three bills relating to tribal affairs.

House Bill 1137 relates to a statute passed in 2021 known as Ida’s Law, mandating the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation create a local liaison for Missing and Murdering Indigenous women through federal dollars. Notably, the funding was never secured. If passed, the language would remove the grant requirements.

Rep. Stewart is also asking for the state to protect Freedmen under Oklahoma law through House Bill 1118. If passed, tribes who do not grant fair and equal rights to their Freedmen citizens will lose any agreements, compacts and funds they possess with the state. Currently, the Cherokee Nation is the only tribe to grant full recognition of Freedmen.

Additionally, Stewart and Democratic Sen. Jo Anna Dossett have introduced similar measures, House Bill 1145 and Senate Bill 361, regarding the protection of alternative Indigenous healthcare practices, which outlines what care these practitioners can provide.

Republican Sen. Jack Stewart is asking for a harsher punishment regarding Oklahoma statute through Senate Bill 385. The original law prohibits any filing of ownership rights by an entity that has no proof of claim over land belonging to the Five Tribes and Osage Nation. If passed, the misdemeanor would have a $500 fine and up to a ninety-day imprisonment.

Water

Over the past month of bill filing, lawmakers have introduced measures to conserve Oklahoma’s water resources and protect them from contamination.

Sen. Brent Howard, R-Altus, introduced Senate Bill 259, requiring commercial entities (including farmers and ranchers) to measure how much water they pull from Oklahoma’s aquifers. Last year, a similar bill passed both houses but was vetoed by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

In another measure aimed at understanding groundwater use, Sen. George Burns, R-Pollard, proposes a pause on new permits to use groundwater for agricultural or commercial purposes until certain aquifer studies are completed.

The Terry Peach North Canadian Watershed Restoration Act, passed in 2022, created and funded an Oklahoma Conservation Commission program to remove eastern redcedars and other plants designated “harmful woody species” in parts of Northwest Oklahoma. A new bill by Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, who authored the original measure, would expand the program statewide.

Oklahoma lawmakers have introduced several measures to address growing concerns about the health risks of PFAS — often called “forever chemicals.” Senate Bill 271 by Sen. David Rader, R-Tulsa, aims to regulate the possession, storage and disposal of firefighting foam that contains PFAS. The bill wouldn’t penalize facilities like wastewater treatment plants, which aren’t in control of how many PFAS come their way.

Wastewater treatment plants often distribute some of their leftover treated sludge (rebranded as “biosolids”) to be used as fertilizer. But because biosolids often contain PFAS, Sen. Grant Green, R-Wellston, wants Oklahoma to take a few years off from using them as fertilizer.

Kateleigh Mills / KOSU Bags of cannabis sit in crates at Nirvana Cannabis Dispensary's Tulsa-based warehouse.

Medical Marijuana

Oklahoma lawmakers are looking at an array of medical marijuana bills this upcoming session impacting those in the industry and consumers.

For consumers, Sen. George Burns, R-Pollard, is proposing Senate Bill 320, which would limit the amount of marijuana people can buy in a week to 70.9 grams or 2.5 ounces per week. Another measure, Senate Bill 23, authored by Sen. Brenda Stanley, R- Midwest City, bans people from smoking tobacco or marijuana or using a vapor product in vehicles containing a minor. It sets a fine of more than $50 and less than $100.

For industry professionals, there are a number of proposals.

Senate Pro Temp Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, is introducing SB 643 would ban nonresidents from applying for a medical marijuana dispensary, grower or processor license. It also requires employees and owners of medical marijuana facilities to be U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents or temporary residents.

Another measure by Paxton, SB 640, would require more distance between a school’s entrance and a dispensary. The bill would have dispensaries be 3,000 feet from a school’s entrance. Currently, dispensaries must be 1,000 feet from a school’s entrance.

SB 518, authored by Sen. Jerry Alvord, R- Wilson, requires marijuana businesses to put a notice on product labels warning the substance can cause certain impairments, consumers should not operate a vehicle and could face criminal prosecution for driving under the influence.

Housing

Oklahoma lawmakers are suggesting multiple bills that could impact people experiencing homelessness, low income renters, and tenants’ rights.

Norman Republican Senator Lisa Standridge’s Senate Bill 484 would ban cities with populations under 300,000 from offering shelter or outreach services to the homeless. It would also require any shelters and services operated by those cities to cease operation. Only OKC and Tulsa have populations larger than 300,000.

Several bills also aim to help renters who could be evicted. Representative Daniel Pae’s, R-Lawton, House Bill 2014 would expand Legal Services Revolving Funds for indigent persons to include those facing eviction. Senator Julia Kirt’s, D-OKC, Senate Bill 128 would increase the minimum number of days between an eviction court summons being served and the court day from three days to seven. And Senator Mary Boren’s, D-Norman, Senate Bill 149 would authorize courts to refer eviction cases to mediation.

OKC Democratic Senator Nikki Nice’s Senate Bill 262 would create the Oklahoma Rental Assistance Grant Program, which is designed to provide rental subsidies to people who were evicted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other bills seek to address housing more broadly. OKC Democratic Representative Mickey Dollens’ House Bill 1051 would create the Fair Zoning Act, which directs municipalities to allow for zoning other than single family residences. Norman Democratic Representative Annie Menz’s House Bill 2099 would create the Oklahoma Affordable Housing Commission, which would address the housing needs of households across income levels.

Sierra Pfeifer / KOSU

Mental health

Oklahoma has a shortage of behavioral health care providers, including psychiatrists, social workers and therapists. Senate Bill 670, filed by Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, addresses the shortage by adding an hour of behavioral health care to licensing renewal requirements for doctors, nurses and other medical professionals.

Kirt’s bill also would require physicians to provide mental health screenings to every patient during a routine primary care visit.

Senate Bill 913, filed by Sen. Kristen Thompson, R-Edmond, would mandate the ODMHSAS to provide emergency opioid antagonists (like naloxone) and training to school personnel. The bill amends existing statutes to allow authorized school staff to administer these antagonists to students experiencing opioid overdoses, providing legal protection under the Good Samaritan Act.

Two years ago, 988 became the new suicide prevention lifeline across the U.S. In Oklahoma, a campaign spearheaded by the ODMHSAS has positioned the resource as one of the state’s priority mental health efforts. House Bill 1911 filed by Rep. Arturo Alonso-Sandoval, D-Oklahoma City, would establish funding for 988 with a statewide telecommunications fee and legislative appropriations.

Criminal justice

Oklahoma lawmakers are gearing up to debate a slate of criminal justice bills that could update the state’s correctional policies, change treatment expectations for incompetent defendants, restructure the parole board and pause the death penalty.

Senate Bill 601, authored by Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa, pauses all pending executions, prevents the state from scheduling new execution dates and establishes a task force to review Oklahoma’s execution practices.

The “Oklahoma Jail Standards Act,” or Senate Bill 595 by Darrell Weaver, R-Moore, would mandate jails implement stricter security measures, improve medical care and enhance staff training.

Two bills proposed this session — Senate Bill 811 and Senate Bill 1089 — will try to address Oklahoma’s approach to competency restoration for criminal defendants in response to a federal lawsuit against the state.

House Bill 1968 from Rep. Danny Williams, R-Seminole, would transition Pardon and Parole Board members from part-time to full-time state employees and raise their annual salary from $22,800 to $85,000. The proposal would also allow the board to employ two alternate members, which could prevent delays when a sitting member resigns or can’t make it to a scheduled meeting.

Wind Energy Technologies Office / U.S. Department of Energy

Environment

Amid the backdrop of a recent anti-renewable energy rally at the State Capitol and the return of President Donald Trump's pro-drilling administration are bills targeting wind energy, carbon capture technology and other environmental programs.

House Bill 1044, introduced by Rep. Molly Jenkins, R-Coyle, aims to set rules on the distance between wind turbines and public airports, schools or hospitals. A similar measure, Senate Bill 2, was filed by Sen. Grant Green, R-Wellston. The proposal seeks to ban the placement of new wind turbines less than about 1.7 miles from the public facilities.

Rep. Rusty Cornwell’s, R-Vinita, House Bill 1093 would require wind developers to pay landowners equally for leasing their land. Those within 1,800 feet would receive the payments, “regardless of whether their property is directly used for wind turbine construction.”

The fate of the Oklahoma Energy Resources Board could be decided during the 2025 session with a vote on House Bill 1031, introduced by Rep. Gerrid Kendrix, R-Altus. The group formed in the 1990s and facilitates abandoned oil well clean-ups through a voluntary tax fund. To date, about 20,000 orphaned sites have been restored, the board states. It also spends millions to promote pro-oil and gas education in Oklahoma classrooms. The state’s sunset law determines whether a government agency will be renewed and will set a date for the board’s renewal or termination. The bill would keep OERB afloat until at least July 1, 2026.

Carbon sequestration technology, used to capture emissions before or after entering the atmosphere, is also a focus of potential legislation. Sen. Dave Rader’s, R-Tulsa Senate Bill 269 would give the Oklahoma Corporation Commission primary authority over carbon storage facilities and would establish a revolving fund for the development of the technology in the state. Another proposal, House Bill 1147, seeks to dismantle the industry in Oklahoma. The bill is authored by Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane.

Agriculture and food

Oklahoma could join other states in outlawing or restricting cell-cultured meat or meat grown in a lab from animal cell cultures.

In 2023, two companies received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to manufacture and sell the product in stores. As Harvest Public Media reported, the companies are years away from reaching the mass market, but people have been examining regulations regarding the product.

Senate Bill 22, from Sen. Grant Green, R-Wellston, would ban people and entities from making for sale of cell-cultured meat for people to eat. Another measure, Senate Bill 99, tackles the same topic. Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, authored the bill to halt people or entities from producing or selling the meat.

Lawmakers could also consider more food regulations in Senate Bill 4, sponsored by Sen. Kristen Thompson, R-Edmond. The bill would prohibit the use of 11 substances, like food additives or food coloring, in food products.

On the list is red dye 3, which gives food and drink a bright red color. Earlier this month, the Food and Drug Administration announced a ban on Red Dye No. 3 after two studies showed it can cause cancer in male laboratory rats when exposed to high levels. The order is effective until January 2027.

Oklahoma would not be the only state to regulate these types of additives. In 2023, California banned four food additives. All are listed in the introduced measure.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.