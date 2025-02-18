Former Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall running for governor

Former Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall writes in an open letter that he’s filing to run for governor to stop liberal attacks against the state.

“The left and outside forces are waging war on our way of life,” he wrote. “I believe that when liberals attack American values, they’re attacking Oklahoma values too. And I’m ready to lead the fight to keep our state free and strong.”

The Atoka Republican served in the legislature for 12 years, eight of which he led the state’s House of Representatives – the longest tenure for a House Speaker in state history.

A staunch advocate for rural issues and cutting taxes, McCall steered the House through a historic teacher walkout, the COVID-19 pandemic and major internal Republican battles over school choice and tax cuts.

McCall’s announcement took a stern, conservative tone. He condemned the left and touted his conservative achievements in the Oklahoma legislature, including his transgender bathroom ban, enacting constitutional carry of firearms and cutting the grocery tax.

He also said he’d work closely with President Donald Trump.

“I truly believe God put President Trump back in the White House to save our great country, and I’m going to do everything I can alongside him to Make America Great Again and Keep Oklahoma Great,” he wrote.

He joins Attorney General Gentner Drummond among the big names in the GOP primary, touting their conservative credentials.

The political intentions of some potential Republican candidates, such as state superintendent Ryan Walters, former Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, are still unknown.

Leisa Mitchell Haynes, a former city manager in New Mexico, has also declared her candidacy. The state’s primary election will be in June 2026, and the general election will be in November.

