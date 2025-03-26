Patient Bill of Rights advances to Oklahoma Senate

The bill lists 19 rights for medical patients, including the right to receive visitors and the right to receive as much information as needed to give informed consent for treatment.

Following the vote, the bill’s author, Republican Rep. Emily Gise, recognized Gerald Brand for his work in creating this bill in honor of his late wife, whose death was made more difficult for her family due to lack of communication from the hospital.

“From his pain, his family’s pain, he’s found purpose. And I’m very very grateful to serve you, Mr. Brand,” she said.

A similar bill also passed the House Floor in 2023 — it went on to pass the Senate Health and Human Services Committee, but it was not heard on the Senate Floor.