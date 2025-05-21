© 2025 KGOU
Oklahoma City Council approves master plan for beautification projects

KGOU | By Deborah Shaar
Published May 21, 2025 at 7:31 AM CDT
Alan Villegas
/
Unsplash

Oklahoma City is set to begin a three-year overhaul of its public spaces.

The OKC City Council approved a master plan for the MAPS 4 Beautification project Tuesday.

The city says the improvements will elevate daily experiences for residents and first impressions for visitors.

The plan divides the work into phases, and includes upgrades to gardens, plazas, gateways and bridges. New murals, landscaping and artwork are also in the plan.

The first phase of the project included developing the master plan and $5 million to acquire land at NE 23rd St. and MLK Ave.

The master plan recommends beautification improvements for the following areas:

Phase 2

  • Route 66-inspried public art at NW 23rd and Classen
  • Bessie Coleman Garden and approaches to OKC Will Rogers International Airport
    • I-44: State Highway 152 to I-40
    • State Highway 152: Meridian Ave to I-44
  • Eastern Ave. and Reno Ave.: Bricktown to First Americans Museum (FAM)

Phase 3

  • SW 24th St. pedestrian bridge over I-44
  • Woodson Park pedestrian bridge over I-44
  • Blackwelder Ave. pedestrian bridge over I-240
  • City entrances
  • Trees

Phase 4

  • Statue of Ralph Ellison
  • East entrance of Clara Luper Corridor
  • West entrance of Clara Luper Corridor
  • Trees

Phase 5

  • I-40 & Council Rd. Interchange
  • I-44: Portland Ave. to Classen Blvd.
    • I-44 & N Youngs Blvd.
    • I-44 & N Pennsylvania Ave.
  • I-240: I-44 to I-35

The beautification projects are expected to cost nearly $33 million.
Deborah Shaar
Deborah is local host/reporter for NPR’s All Things Considered afternoon news program on KGOU, joining the station in March 2023. Deborah has worked in news at both public and commercial radio and television stations in Kansas, Ohio, Michigan and West Virginia. She has experience in a variety of roles such as news reporter, news anchor, TV segment producer, news writer and newsroom managing editor. She also taught broadcast news classes at a Texas college.
