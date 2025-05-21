Oklahoma City Council approves master plan for beautification projects

Oklahoma City is set to begin a three-year overhaul of its public spaces.

The OKC City Council approved a master plan for the MAPS 4 Beautification project Tuesday.

The city says the improvements will elevate daily experiences for residents and first impressions for visitors.

The plan divides the work into phases, and includes upgrades to gardens, plazas, gateways and bridges. New murals, landscaping and artwork are also in the plan.

The first phase of the project included developing the master plan and $5 million to acquire land at NE 23rd St. and MLK Ave.

The master plan recommends beautification improvements for the following areas:

Phase 2

Route 66-inspried public art at NW 23 rd and Classen

and Classen Bessie Coleman Garden and approaches to OKC Will Rogers International Airport

I-44: State Highway 152 to I-40 State Highway 152: Meridian Ave to I-44

Eastern Ave. and Reno Ave.: Bricktown to First Americans Museum (FAM)

Phase 3

SW 24th St. pedestrian bridge over I-44

Woodson Park pedestrian bridge over I-44

Blackwelder Ave. pedestrian bridge over I-240

City entrances

Trees

Phase 4

Statue of Ralph Ellison

East entrance of Clara Luper Corridor

West entrance of Clara Luper Corridor

Trees

Phase 5

I-40 & Council Rd. Interchange

I-44: Portland Ave. to Classen Blvd.

I-44 & N Youngs Blvd. I-44 & N Pennsylvania Ave.

I-240: I-44 to I-35

The beautification projects are expected to cost nearly $33 million.