What we know about the Dallas ICE facility shooting

The gunman who fired at an ICE immigration detention facility in Dallas researched Department of Homeland Security facilities and the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk ahead of Wednesday's deadly attack, FBI Director Kash Patel said Thursday.

The gunman — whom the Associated Press, citing a law enforcement official, identified as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn — fired at the ICE building and at a van, "indiscriminately" hitting and killing one detainee and injuring two others, the Department of Homeland Security said .

The FBI did not immediately respond to NPR's request for comment on the suspect.

One of those hospitalized was a Mexican national, according to Mexico's foreign ministry. DHS said the suspect died of "a self-inflicted" gunshot wound.

In a post on X Thursday morning, Patel said investigators have been working around the clock "to seize devices, exploit data, and process writings" collected at the shooting location and in the subject's home and bedroom. Evidence collected points to "a high degree of pre-attack planning," Patel wrote.

He said the shooter "downloaded a document titled 'Dallas County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management' " which included a list of DHS facilities, and searched multiple times for ballistics and the shooting video of murdered conservative activist Charlie Kirk between Sept. 23-24.

From Aug. 19-24, Patel added, the alleged shooter searched apps that tracked the whereabouts of ICE agents.

According to Patel, a handwritten note recovered from this search read, "Hopefully this will give ICE agents real terror, to think, 'is there a sniper with AP rounds on that roof?' " "AP" likely refers to "armor-piercing rounds," a type of ammunition designed to penetrate armored cars and body shields.

Since the shooting, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem ordered the agency to increase security at ICE facilities around the country, DHS posted online. The post also put blame on rhetoric from the "far-left."

