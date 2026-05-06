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Oklahoma lawmakers address end to production of the penny

By Emma Murphy,
Oklahoma Voice
Published May 6, 2026 at 3:26 AM CDT
The Oklahoma Legislature joins other states in addressing how to deal with penny shortages.
Elijah Mears
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The Oklahoma Legislature joins other states in addressing how to deal with penny shortages.

Cash payments to Oklahoma’s state and local governments must be rounded to the nearest nickel under a bill pending approval from the governor.

House lawmakers unanimously sent House Bill 3075 to Gov. Kevin Stitt which establishes how cash transactions will be handled as the penny continues to be phased out.

President Donald Trump in 2025 moved to stop minting the penny, citing high production costs. The decision has created penny shortages nationwide, and various state Legislatures, including Oklahoma’s, have since worked to establish guidelines for how to handle cash transactions without the coin.

Transactions of 1 cent or 2 cents will be rounded down to zero. Transactions between 3 cents and 7 cents are rounded to a nickel. Finally, transactions of 8 cents to 9 cents are rounded to a dime.

The rounding requirements only apply to cash transactions, not check, debit card, credit card, or other forms of electronic/digital payments. It also does not apply to private businesses.

If signed into law, the “Oklahoma Common Cents Act” would go into effect Nov. 1. Political subdivisions, such as cities and counties, would have until July 1, 2027 to adopt the measure unless otherwise directed by the U.S. Congress.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence.
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Politics and Government Oklahoma's 2026 Legislative Session
Emma Murphy
Emma Murphy is a reporter covering health care, juvenile justice and higher education/career technical schools for Oklahoma Voice, a non-profit independent news outlet.
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