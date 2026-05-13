Up to 5 state questions from Oklahoma lawmakers coming up this election season

Four legislative state questions have already been sent to the Oklahoma Secretary of State's office for final review of the language voters will see on the ballot.

Scheduled for the August 25 primary runoff are State Questions 844 and 846 , which relate to local government reimbursements for lost ad valorem revenues caused by corporate tax incentives, and requiring voter ID at the ballot, respectively.

In November, voters will see State Questions 845 , dealing with judicial selection reform, and 847 , aimed at limiting property valuation increases to slow the steady rise in the cost of homeowners' insurance.

Secretary of State records show that upon reviewing the ballot titles for each of the proposed questions, State Attorney General Gentner Drummond determined none of the four were sufficiently clear in explaining their impact to Oklahomans, as written by the legislature.

That means Drummond gets to rewrite the ballot titles within 10-15 days of his notification that they are insufficient. Rewritten ballot titles are share with legislative leaders in both the House and the Senate upon Drummond filing them.

One more possible state question still floating around in the legislature is Senate Joint Resolution 50 , which, if approved and sent to the secretary of state this week, would let voters decide, in part, whether to pluck Medicaid expansion language from the state Constitution and insert it into statute if the federal government's match for the program falls below 90%.

SJR 50 is the combination of two bills proposed by the House, each aiming to reduce Medicaid costs for Oklahoma and allow law makers to alter Medicaid expansion eligibility language. After the Senate adjourned until further notice last week, the only way to force them to consider the measures was to gut one of their bills and replace it with House language.

But the measure is still held up, along with several other House bills and proposed veto overrides, as lawmakers in the Senate haven't shown up to work since adjourning last week. Still, both chambers have agreed to formally end the 2026 session by this Thursday, May 14. But with work still left to do, it's unclear whether that date will hold.