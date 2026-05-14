Oklahoma ban on child marriage becomes law

Oklahoma is now the 17th state in the United States to ban child marriage.

Senate Bill 504 requires anyone getting married in Oklahoma to be at least 18 years old, with no exceptions.

The measure became law Wednesday without Gov. Kevin Stitt’s signature and goes into effect Nov. 1.

State law currently allows minors to get married with the consent of a parent or guardian and children 16 or under can be married with authorization by a court.

The measure repeals all exceptions for minors getting married.

The measure passed through the Senate unanimously. It was met with fierce debate from some House Republicans and passed off the chamber’s floor by one vote.

The Legislature last session passed a law raising the age of sexual consent to 18, with a “Romeo and Juliet” exception for teens who are close in age.

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