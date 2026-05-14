Second suspect arrested in Arcadia Lake shooting

Edmond police have arrested a second person in connection with the mass shooting at Arcadia Lake that left one person dead and at least 22 injured.

Trinity K. Brown, 20, was arrested Tuesday, May 12, in Oklahoma City, police said in a news release . She is being held on complaints of assault with a dangerous weapon and illegal possession of a firearm. Her bail is set at $1 million.

Numerous rounds of gunfire were fired shortly after 9 p.m. on May 3 at Scissortail Campground along Arcadia Lake in Edmond. Police were already on their way to the scene after receiving a noise complaint about a party, dubbed "Sunday Funday" on social media. The party drew a crowd of approximately 100 young people from across the metro area, but police said it was not a permitted event.

Police made their first arrest on May 6. Jaylan Davis, 18, was arrested shortly after officials announced a party attendee had died.

Avianna Marie Smith-Gray,18, died from her injuries at a hospital on May 5. Smith-Gray was a recent high school graduate and was looking forward to walking across the stage during the ceremony, her family members said.

Police said the remaining 22 victims have varying degrees of injuries. Six were juveniles as young as 15 years old.

After Davis' arrest, Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna announced she plans to pursue a felony murder charge in his case. Davis appeared before a special judge at the Oklahoma County Courthouse on Monday morning via video call. The judge informed Davis of his charges and kept his bail at $1 million. A district judge has not yet been assigned to his case.

The shooting began with an altercation between two women and escalated into a larger fight involving members of rival gangs, according to Edmond Police Chief J.D. Younger. Police officers believe multiple weapons were pulled and a minimum of 80 rounds were fired.

In the new release announcing Brown's arrest, Edmond police did not share details about why she was arrested. An affidavit for her arrest warrant is sealed from public view.

Police said more arrests are possible.

"This arrest does not conclude the investigation," they said in a news release. "Investigators have confirmed additional suspects may be involved."

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