Stitt signs bill to prevent higher utility costs from data centers into law

The Data Center Consumer Ratepayer Protection Act of 2026 seeks to keep average utility costs from skyrocketing as energy-hungry facilities connect to Oklahoma’s grid.

The measure requires electricity suppliers to create separate terms and conditions for large-scale customers like data centers and crypto mining operations. Oklahoma’s two largest utilities are currently establishing these kinds of requirements in rate structures called large load tariffs.

Public Service Company of Oklahoma filed a large load tariff with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, which oversees the state’s utilities. Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company plans to submit one in the coming weeks, according to a spokesperson. The filings must be approved by the commission.

Both of the investor-owned utilities welcomed the passage of House Bill 2992.

“OG&E today applauds Gov. Stitt and the Oklahoma Legislature’s approval of HB 2992, which will protect existing customers from any adverse effects of adding new large load customers to the OG&E system,” said Sean Trauschke, chairman, president and chief executive officer, in a Monday news release.

The company announced earlier this month it agreed to power three Google data centers in Muskogee and Stillwater. A spokesperson for OG&E said the tech company will cover costs associated with grid connection.

PSO spokesperson Matt Rahn said the company’s large load tariff aligns with the bill's objectives by “ensuring prices accurately reflect the cost to serve each customer group while keeping rates fair and balanced for all.”

The legislation also requires large-scale facilities to go through a notification process. Developers, owners and operators must inform the Corporation Commission, local county commissioners and any property owners abutting the purchased land of their plans within 60 days after the deal.

Boles, who is running for a seat on the Corporation Commission, said the legislation will prevent families from paying for incoming data centers.

“I am proud that Oklahomans will not be forced to subsidize the infrastructure needs of massive data centers and other large-scale energy users while still allowing our state to grow responsibly."

The legislation will be effective July 1, 2026.

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