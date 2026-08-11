Oklahoma leaders ask federal lawmakers to protect rural mail delivery

The U.S. Postal Service has been losing money.

To delay a looming cash crisis , David Steiner, the service's postmaster general, told the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs that the self-funded agency is borrowing money from employees' retirement plans to fund current operations.

Over the years, consolidation and service cuts have affected mail delivery in rural communities . As the U.S. Senate considers nominees for the USPS Board of Governors, several Oklahoma lawmakers have issued statements asking them to ensure the postal service remains committed to dependable delivery for rural communities.

Over the years, consolidation and service cuts have affected mail delivery in rural communities .

Caroline Russell, president and CEO of the McAlester Chamber of Commerce, said she's seeing rural mail delivery issues up close.

"I had a call from a gentleman. He was older, probably in his 80s, and he wasn't receiving his mail," Russell said. "And for someone who's rural, who's not real mobile, that's very important to them."

People rely on mail delivery for essential services like bills and prescriptions. For Russell, mail delivery is just as important as visible infrastructure like bridges or highways.

Since 2002, about 30 post offices have been discontinued in the state , according to the U.S. Postal Service.

In a press release, Rep. Nick Archer, R-Elk City, said when his grandmother retired from being the postmaster in Texola, the town's post office closed. Archer said he's seen what the loss does to a rural community.

"In my district, dependable mail remains critical for producers, small businesses, seniors receiving medications, and families handling important documents," Archer said in the release. "I hope our federal delegation will vet these nominees carefully and ask how they intend to protect reliable service and ensure rural states like Oklahoma continue to have a voice in postal policy."

Sen. James Lankford, R- OK, is a member of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. Storme Jones, a spokesman for Lankford, said in a statement the senator has advocated for reliable postal service, especially in rural communities.

"He supports USPS plans designed to put the Postal Service on a more sustainable financial footing," according to the statement. "He has also repeatedly pressed USPS leadership to be more transparent and accountable as it implements changes to its infrastructure and delivery standards."

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.