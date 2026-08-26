Bartlesville, Noble voters pass multimillion dollar school bond packages

Below are some of the notable results. For the full breakdown, visit the Oklahoma State Election Board website .

School Bonds

Noble Public Schools District voters narrowly approved an $89.9 million school bond package to build a new 5th and 6th grade school, a new high school fine arts center, classroom additions at two elementary schools and athletic upgrades. Officials say the bond will not result in a tax increase for property owners and may result in a lower millage rate.

Voters in Bartlesville Public School District also approved a nearly $41 million school bond package to reconfigure the middle school's front entrance, expand high school weight room facilities and construct an extracurricular annex space at the high school for band rehearsal and activity competitions. There is no projected tax increase associated with the bond.

Newcastle voters failed to pass a $15 million school bond , despite officials' reassurances there would be no property tax rate increase. The bond, which fell short of the 60% threshold for passage, would have been used to build an elementary school storm shelter, resurface and improve the track and field complex and build locker rooms for soccer teams and classroom expansion for the aviation program.

Voters also denied Little Axe Public Schools a $3.7 million school bond package to purchase a new HVAC system for the elementary school, install new flooring at the high school gymnasium and add 10 large buses and one handicap-accessible bus. Approval of the bond package would have resulted in a 9.98% increase in property taxes.

City taxes

Voters in Bixby narrowly approved a GO bond package to fund infrastructure improvements like the construction of a new fire station and animal shelter, road resurfacing and a wastewater system expansion. City leaders say the bond will not increase the property tax rate.

Blanchard voters renewed the city's 1% sales tax , commonly referred to as a penny sales tax. City leaders boast that funds from the tax, which has been in place for two decades, have allowed them to build a new library, expand its fire station, and upgrade stormwater and wastewater operations. They say its renewal will allow for a new animal shelter, a multi-purpose community building and storm shelter and new public safety vehicles and equipment.

Choctaw voters soundly rejected a three-quarter-cent sales tax that would have lasted for 20 years. Proponents say the funds generated would have gone toward a new YMCA building, a new police station and upgrades at a city fire station.

Del City voters narrowly approved a $3 million GO Bond proposal to fund public safety improvements, including new vehicles and an upgraded outdoor warning system.

City of Enid voters approved a 4% increase to its hotel/motel sales tax . That tax would increase from its current rate of 8% to 12%. Proponents project the increase will generate $700,000 in additional annual revenue, which could be used on eligible tourism-related projects such as parks, walking trails and community events and festivals.

In two propositions, the City of Tahlequah voters approved a half-cent sales tax to fund twelve capital improvement projects, including a new municipal government complex and improvements at the Northeastern Health System. But they rejected a permanent, quarter-cent sales tax for the general fund and municipal needs including emergency government needs and parks.

The Village voters saw 13 propositions on their ballots , approving nine and rejecting four. Among those that failed was the establishment of a 9% lodging tax for short-term rental guests, like Airbnb and VRBO. Most of the remaining propositions concerned updating the city charter to comply with state law, as well as minor changes to its governance structure and some fiscal updates. Among the proposals rejected by voters were coming into compliance with state law for processing ordinances and aligning city manager residency requirement to state law. Prior to Tuesday, the city charter has not been updated since 1959.

County taxes

Creek County voters narrowly approved a one-third cent sales tax to fund road and bridge maintenance and pay down debt incurred by the county. The tax extension will remain in perpetuity.

In far Northeast Oklahoma, Ottawa County voters overwhelmingly approved a one-cent sales tax increase , which will last until Dec. 31, 2042. Generated funds will be used to pay off a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by the family of Terral Ellis. The 26-year-old died of sepsis and pneumonia in the Ottawa County Jail in 2015, despite begging for medical attention for more than 20 hours . The $33 million verdict is expected to balloon to nearly $40 million after interest and attorney fees.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.