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Why Twitch streamer Hasan Piker is causing problems for Democrats this week

WBUR
Published August 28, 2026 at 10:58 AM CDT
Streamer Hasan Piker canvasses for progressive candidates in a restaurant, ahead of the Michigan Democratic primary, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Detroit. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)
Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP
Streamer Hasan Piker canvasses for progressive candidates in a restaurant, ahead of the Michigan Democratic primary, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Detroit. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

On the Friday politics roundtable, Here & Now‘s Scott Tong and Peter O’Dowd ask Semafor’s Nicholas Wu and NOTUS’ Deirdre Walsh to weigh in on the news of the week in politics, including how left-wing commentator Hasan Piker’s views on Israel are complicating things for Democrats in tight midterm races, including Abdul El-Sayed, who is running for Senate in Michigan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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