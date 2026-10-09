State lawmaker under investigation for misusing office, Oklahoma Ethics Commission says

A Republican state lawmaker is now being investigated for allegedly misusing his elected position to support a for-profit business and two nonprofits, the Oklahoma Ethics Commission announced Thursday.

The Oklahoma Ethics Commission said it is investigating state Rep. Danny Williams, R-Seminole, for violations of state ethics rules for misusing his office and authority and lacking the impartiality required of a state officer, according to a redacted copy of the allegations made public Thursday. The Ethics Commission’s investigation is unrelated to a separate House inquiry into Williams’ conduct.

The investigation is ongoing, but the Commission has identified “substantial evidence” suggesting that Williams used his office to improperly advance his personal, financial and organizational interests, said Lee Anne Bruce Boone, executive director of the Ethics Commission, in a statement.

Williams has 20 days to respond to the Ethics Commission’s allegations, either in person or in writing, and failure to do so will be considered an admission, according to the Commission’s notice of allegations. The Commission may then take action, potentially in the form of a civil lawsuit, and attempt to collect monetary damages and any other court-ordered penalties.

His attorney, David Herber, said Thursday that Williams will respond to the allegations by the deadline provided by the Ethics Commission.

“He has cooperated with the Commission’s investigation and will continue to do so,” Herber said. “It should be noted that Rep. Williams does not receive compensation from any nonprofit corporation and has not benefited financially from any of his service with any nonprofit organization, nor has he benefited financially from any interaction with a state agency.”

The Ethics Commission’s letter states that it is investigating Williams for using state resources and his elected office to engage in fundraising for a nonprofit and for receiving benefits like transportation and lodging at hotels and casinos.

Williams is also accused of endorsing a for-profit company’s product at the Department of Corrections earlier this year and using his office and position to help with contracts, legal documents, onboarding of medical providers and sales, among other things, according to the Ethics Commission’s letter. The Ethics Commission’s letter also alleges Williams was involved in selling a product to the Seminole County Jail, according to the notice of allegations.

The letter also alleges Williams chaired a second nonprofit that received funding from a state mental health grant.

Bruce Boone said in a statement that Williams has “not been forthright with the Commission,” which has hindered its ability to obtain timely and complete information.

The Commission decided to publicly release the allegations because the investigation won’t be complete prior to the Nov. 3 general election, she said.

“… There’s a process here, but we can’t possibly finish that process before the election and it’s in the public interest to get the information out there,” she said after Thursday’s meeting.

Williams is seeking reelection to the represent House District 28, which includes parts of Pottawatomie and Seminole counties. He faces Democrat Blake Cummings on Nov. 3.

This marks the second investigation Williams has faced this year.

The state House conducted an internal and external investigation into accusations that Williams sexually harassed multiple female employees. After holding two days of closed-door hearings, a House committee announced that it had substantiated multiple claims of sexual harassment against multiple employees. That committee last month voted to request the full House publicly reprimand Williams and suggested a series of sanctions. It stopped short of recommending expulsion.

Williams has denied wrongdoing in that matter, claiming he hasn’t broken any laws or House rules.

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