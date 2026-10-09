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Legal battle over Norman Central Library faces another delay

KGOU | By Keith Merckx
Published October 9, 2026 at 4:01 AM CDT
Norman Central Library has been closed since 2023 because of water leaks and mold concerns.
Britny Cordera
/
KGOU
Norman Central Library has been closed since 2023 because of water leaks and mold concerns.

There is yet another delay in the legal battle over the Central Library in Norman.

The $39 million building has spent more time closed than it has open.

The City of Norman and other parties are asking a judge to delay major deadlines by six months.

The city and the Norman Municipal Authority are suing building architect and contractors alleging defects contributed to the problems.

The Pioneer Library System is suing the city and authority.

A new joint committee says the city’s expert may need another inspection of the closed library to finish a damages model.

A November mediation is postponed and the parties are hoping current deadlines will be pushed back to next year.

The building has been closed since 2023 because of water leaks and mold concerns.

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Oklahoma News
Keith Merckx
Keith Merckx has spent most of his life behind a microphone — whether in a news booth, or helping people make sense of what’s happening around them. His career has taken him from radio news in Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma, to public libraries, public schools, government communications, and now KGOU.
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