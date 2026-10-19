Yukon residents will decide to keep city mayor or elect a new one

Yukon could elect a new mayor or keep the current one.

In recent months, Yukon Mayor Brian Pillmore and city officials have faced community backlash over the sale of city land to a data center developer.

Pillmore has said the data center would generate revenue, but residents at city council meetings say they don't want the facility, citing concerns about its use of natural resources and noise.

Earlier this year, city officials approved an initiative petition to recall Pillmore in August . There are more than 25,000 people living in the city , and petitioners collected about 1,400 valid signatures.

He will face Joe Phillips in his Yukon City Council Ward 3 seat.

Whoever gets the most votes will serve out the remainder of the term. Under the city's charter, no recalled official can hold a government office or position within a year of removal.

Pillmore's background is in banking, and he founded a company that provides banking information services, according to his website . He also created MayorGBT, a toolkit of municipal AI agents and prompts for city officials.

His priorities include public safety, infrastructure, economic development and financial management.

His opponent, Phillips, is a former assistant athletic director and head baseball coach at Northwestern Oklahoma State University. His priorities include honesty, transparency and being a "strong voice for the people," according to a social media post .

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