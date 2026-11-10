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Supreme Court allows border wall construction in West Texas to continue

WBUR
Published November 10, 2026 at 11:06 AM CST

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that the Trump administration can continue building a wall and other barriers in the Big Bend region of West Texas while litigation continues.

In an unsigned order, the Supreme Court lifted a district court’s temporary injunction halting construction along the U.S.-Mexico border, including areas near Big Bend National Park and private property.

Carlos Morales reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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