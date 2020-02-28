The News Roundup — Domestic

Democratic frontrunner Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders seemed to have a target on his back during the Democratic debate earlier this week. Sen. Sanders carries significant momentum going into next week’s Super Tuesday after victories in New Hampshire and Nevada.

As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world, markets across continents are stumbling. European stocks closed lower than expected amidst outbreaks of the infection in Austria, Italy and Croatia. President Trump has urged the American public to remain calm and has placed Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the U.S. response.

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on two counts in his rape trial and was acquited of three more. He still faces four more charges in Los Angeles.

We discuss the biggest headlines from around the country on the News Roundup.

