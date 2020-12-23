Oklahoma Schools Will Benefit From Latest COVID-19 Relief Package

Oklahoma school finances have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. But the new coronavirus relief package will be a much needed buoy for the state’s districts.

While the CARES Act was important for keeping schools afloat earlier in the pandemic, the new stimulus bill passed by Congress quadruples the amount Oklahoma school districts will receive from the federal government this time around.

About $650 million will flow into Oklahoma schools, according to an estimate by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association. That represents nearly one quarter of the state’s roughly $3 billion budget for K-12 education for last year, a number that could be cut because of state budget challenges.

The money can pay for a wide range of expenses like basic operations, mental health support and helping with learning loss.

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma’s public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online.