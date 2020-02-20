Shootings In Germany Kill 10; Police Suspect Far-Right Extremism

Updated at 9:45 a.m. ET

At least 10 people were shot and killed by a gunman in western Germany late Wednesday at several locations, including two different hookah lounges frequented by ethnic Kurdish customers. The suspected shooter, who was later found dead, left a letter and video claiming responsibility, according to multiple German news agencies.

The suspect had also reportedly posted materials online that were vehemently anti-immigrant, prompting federal prosecutors to take over the case.

"Racism is a poison. Hate is a poison," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a video statement Thursday as evidence began to point to the gunman being motivated by extreme right-wing views.

Merkel added that her government will stand up to anyone who tries to use hate to divide Germany.

The gunman first opened fire at a lounge in downtown Hanau, east of Frankfurt. He then drove to a second location about 1½ miles away, killing a total of nine people at the two locations, according to a spokesperson for the South Hesse state police.

At least six people were also injured, including one person with critical injuries, the federal prosecutor's office said at a briefing Thursday. Police say they don't believe any other perpetrators were involved.

Following a manhunt, police located the body of the suspect in his apartment, along with another body, at about 10 p.m. local time (4 p.m. ET). The second body was later identified as the suspect's 72-year-old mother.

Peter Beuth, the interior minister for the state of Hesse, where Hanau is located, confirmed that the second body was the suspect's mother and also confirmed local media reports that federal authorities are investigating the shooting as likely linked to far-right extremism.

Earlier, Steffen Seibert, a spokesman for Merkel, tweeted: "Our thoughts are with the people of #Hanau this morning, where a horrific crime was committed."

Hanau Mayor Claus Kaminsky, speaking to Bild newspaper, called it "a terrible evening that will certainly occupy us for a long, long time and we will remember with sadness."

In the aftermath of the shooting, police said a dark-colored vehicle was seen leaving the scene of the first attack and that the vehicle was also present at the scene of the attack at the second hookah lounge.

Hookah lounges, also known as shisha bars, are places where people gather to smoke flavored tobacco from water pipes.

The attacks follow by four days another shooting that killed one person near a Turkish comedy show in Berlin. It also comes months after an attacker killed two people while trying to attack a synagogue in the city of Halle on Yom Kippur, the Jewish holy day.

In response to the surge in far-right extremism in Germany, the country's parliament, the Bundestag, approved new gun laws last month, further tightening regulations on firearms that are already among the world's most stringent.

After the bill was approved, federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said the government's goal was to make sure there were "no weapons in the hands of extremists."

Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said, "I do not want to wait until arms get into the hands of right-wing extremists."

