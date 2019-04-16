KGOU

Stitt Abandons Effort To Force Shift Of Dollars Into Classrooms

By & Jennifer Palmer 10 minutes ago
  • Two students at Ketchum Elementary School write on a dry-erase board during their speech class.
    Two students at Ketchum Elementary School write on a dry-erase board during their speech class.
    Whitney Bryen / Oklahoma Watch

Gov. Kevin Stitt has abandoned a 2017 effort by the state to push schools to funnel more dollars into the classroom or risk consolidation.

Stitt on Friday renewed 29 executive orders from previous administrations. An executive order by former Gov. Mary Fallin addressing classroom spending was not among them. Under state statute, orders not renewed automatically terminate 90 days after a new governor’s inauguration.

The state Board of Education’s attorney in September rebuffed the order, arguing that “instructional expenditure” wasn’t clearly defined and that Fallin lacked the authority to issue such an order, Oklahoma Watch reported.

It also would have been outdated almost immediately by requiring the Education Department to calculate classroom spending before last year’s teacher raises went into effect.

Fallin signed her order in November 2017 as calls for increasing teacher salaries and spending more on public education in general were mounting. Some legislators and advocacy groups opposed a tax increase to cover the higher costs, saying the state should first identify any administrative waste in schools and redirect those savings to the classroom. In 2018 the Legislature approved a $480 million hike in taxes to pay for teacher pay raises. As a gubernatorial candidate, Stitt said he wouldn’t have signed the bill funding the pay increase, but he didn’t support a recall petition to rescind the taxes.

Stitt’s proposed 2020 budget included a $95 million increase for common education with most allocated for an additional across-the-board $1,200 teacher pay raise. The Legislature is still hammering out the education budget despite an April 1 deadline to finalize it.

Tags: 
Oklahoma Watch
education
school consolidation
governor kevin stitt
Governor Mary Fallin
Gov. Kevin Stitt

Related Content

One Year After The Teacher Walkout, Has Education Taken A Backseat?

By Mar 28, 2019
Putnam City teachers Nikki Craig (left) and Lisa Myers (right) visited the state capitol on Mar. 26, 2019 to lobby for increased education funding.

It has been nearly one year since the teacher walkout, when thousands of educators flooded Oklahoma’s state capitol demanding better pay and more school funding. After nine days and little progress, they turned their attention to the 2018 elections.

Five Things To Know About The Teacher Shortage

By & Jennifer Palmer Mar 25, 2019
Teachers, students and supporters march in front of the capitol on April 2 during a walkout aimed at increasing education funding.
Whitney Bryen / Oklahoma Watch

In Oklahoma, 30,000 teachers have left the profession in the past six years. That’s the eye-popping statistic that stands out in the latest Oklahoma Teacher Supply and Demand report, and it represents a loss of an average of 10 percent of the state’s teaching workforce—compared to a national average of 7.7 percent attrition.

Capitol Insider EXTRA: Talking Education With Joy Hofmeister

By Mar 22, 2019
Caroline Halter / KGOU

In this episode of Capitol Insider KGOU's Dick Pryor and eCapitol's Shawn Ashley speak with Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister, who shares her thoughts on the state's new report cards, regulating virtual charter schools, and school funding. 