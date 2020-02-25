What The Harvey Weinstein Verdict Tells Us About The Future Of #MeToo

The jury in the rape trial of former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein found the defendant guilty of two charges on Monday: rape in the third degree and a criminal sexual act in the first degree. He was also found not guilty on three other counts, including two of being a sexual predator.

Weinstein now faces a maximum of 29 years in jail. Had he been found guilty on the two counts of predatory sexual assault, he could have faced a life sentence.

The verdict marks a significant moment in the #MeToo movement, which was catapulted into the center of national discussion following the Weinstein allegations.

Silence Breakers, a group of Weinstein’s accusers, responded to the verdict with a statement:



This conviction would not be possible without the testimony of the courageous women and the many women who have spoken out. Despite intimidation from Weinstein’s legal team, they courageously shared their stories with the jury, the courtroom and the world. This has been a flawed process from the beginning but has further exposed the difficulties women face in coming forward to tell the truth about powerful abusers. Their bravery will forever be remembered in history. Our fight is far from over. As we have said from our very first statement together as Silence Breakers: we refuse to be silenced and will continue to speak out until this unrepentant abuser is brought to justice.



What does this verdict mean for other cases like Weinstein’s? What does this mean for the #MeToo movement?

If you’re a survivor of sexual assault and are seeking support, you can reach out to RAINN, the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, at 1-800-656-4673. You can call the hotline 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

