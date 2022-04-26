Arcadia Lake in Edmond to receive $2 million in upgrades

Arcadia Lake in Edmond is about to undergo renovations.

The lake is set to receive over $2 million in upgrades and other infrastructure

improvements. The city plans to use ARPA funds for the project.

Edmond Mayor Darrell Davis says tourism is important to the city's economy and the investment will make Arcadia Lake a destination for years to come

“With so many great things to do and see here in Edmond, tourism is an important economic driver for our city, and the attraction with maybe the most far-reaching potential is Arcadia Lake,” said Edmond Mayor Darrell Davis. “What it already offers makes it a special regional draw, and with input from our residents and potential visitors beyond Edmond, the lake will only grow in value and stature," said Davis.

A task force comprised of residents and frequent visitors to Arcadia Lake laid the groundwork for the plan in early 2021.

“When you think about all of the incredible things that Arcadia Lake already has to offer like equestrian trails, mountain biking, fishing and eagle watching, it makes you appreciate the opportunity that we have to build on its potential,” said Edmond City Councilmember Josh Moore, who served on the task force.

Edmond has hired Tulsa-based LandPlan Consultants to help create a master plan for the project. The consulting firm will take direction from the task force’s strategic plan and seek input from the public.

KGOU is a community-supported news organization and relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online, or by contacting our Membership department.