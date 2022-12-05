Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation seeks public comment on proposed rule changes

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation has released its annual suggestions for changes to rules for hunting and wildlife management, and Oklahomans can provide feedback over the next month.

This year’s proposed changes to hunting rules would:

Extend squirrel season by an extra month

Authorize air-powered arrow rifles and for deer hunting

Require duck hunters to remove their blinds at the end of each day

Prohibit the transport of deer and elk carcasses out of designated areas where those animals are at risk of carrying chronic wasting disease

One new wildlife management rule change would allow beekeepers to file a complaint if an animal plunders their hives in the same way a farmer would if an animal destroyed their crops. Another would clarify how to respond when a bear damages a person’s property.

Oklahomans can provide their input now through January 6th via the Department’s online comment form, in a letter or at the Department’s public hearing on January 5th. You can read more about all the proposed changes on the Department of Wildlife Conservation’s website.

