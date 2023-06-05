Apollo 13 astronaut to visit Oklahoma City for book signing, Q&A session

An astronaut who survived the historic Apollo 13 moon mission is making a stop in the metro.

Smithsonian Books /

Astronaut Fred Haise will be signing copies of his new autobiography, Never Panic Early: An Apollo 13 Astronaut's Journey, at Science Museum Oklahoma on Saturday, June 17.

In addition to the book signing, Haise will be available for a public question and answer session.

The book, published in 2022, includes a first-hand account of Haise's perspective as disaster struck three hours into the third planned mission to land humans on the moon.

Haise and his colleagues ended up spending nearly 143 hours in outer space, much of that time spent trying to figure out a safe return to Earth.

The Q&A and book signing will both be open to the public beginning at 2 p.m. in the museum's Science Live Auditorium.

According to organizers, guests will be required to buy of copy of the book if they want an autograph. Staff say no other items will be permitted for signatures, to keep things running smoothly.

More information and a VIP option is available at Science Museum Oklahoma's website.

