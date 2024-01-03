State receives first made-in-Oklahoma electric vehicles from Canoo

Oklahoma is receiving its first electric vehicles from EV manufacturer Canoo.

These are the first made-in-Oklahoma EV’s meant to modernize the state’s fleet of vehicles.

Three Lifestyle Delivery Vehicles, or LDVs, will go to the Office of Management and Enterprise Services, the Department of Transportation and the Department of Corrections as part of an initiative from Gov. Kevin Stitt to downsize and electrify the state’s overall fleet of vehicles.

The LDVs delivered to the state cost in total over $119,000 and are the first commercial motor vehicles built in-state since 2006. The vehicles are also the first to come out of Canoo’s new assembly facility in Oklahoma City.

Following an order signed in 2023 by Stitt, the state’s fleet management service has helped agencies across Oklahoma turn in 917 old vehicles that have been auctioned through State Surplus, saving Oklahoma taxpayers an estimated $11.7 million.

