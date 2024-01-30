USPS purchases six electric vehicles from Canoo

In 2022, USPS announced it will deploy 66,000 electric vehicles by 2028. Last week, the mail service unveiled its first EV charging stations in Atlanta Georgia that will be installed at sorting and delivery centers across the country throughout the year.

According to the postal service, electrification and modernization of its delivery fleet is part of the organization’s $40 billion investment to upgrade and improve mail processing, transportation and delivery networks.

USPS has already bought more than 9,000 EVs from Ford, but now is planning to buy six Lifestyle Delivery Vehicles from Canoo. Three of the same vehicles were received by the state of Oklahoma earlier this month.