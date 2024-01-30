© 2024 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

USPS purchases six electric vehicles from Canoo

KGOU | By Britny Cordera,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published January 30, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
Postal Service will purchase six right-hand drive versions of Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle 190
Canoo
Postal Service will purchase six right-hand drive versions of Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle 190

The U.S. Postal Service will purchase six electric vehicles from Canoo, which has a manufacturing plant in Oklahoma, as part of its plans to electrify its fleet of vehicles.

In 2022, USPS announced it will deploy 66,000 electric vehicles by 2028. Last week, the mail service unveiled its first EV charging stations in Atlanta Georgia that will be installed at sorting and delivery centers across the country throughout the year.

According to the postal service, electrification and modernization of its delivery fleet is part of the organization’s $40 billion investment to upgrade and improve mail processing, transportation and delivery networks.

USPS has already bought more than 9,000 EVs from Ford, but now is planning to buy six Lifestyle Delivery Vehicles from Canoo. Three of the same vehicles were received by the state of Oklahoma earlier this month.
Tags
Science Technology and Environment Canooelectric vehiclestransportationU.S. Postal Service
Britny Cordera
Britny (they/them) reports for StateImpact Oklahoma with an emphasis on science and environment.
See stories by Britny Cordera
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, environment, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
See stories by StateImpact Oklahoma
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.