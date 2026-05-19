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How Palantir tech is helping ICE agents find people to arrest

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 19, 2026 at 10:43 AM CDT
ICE agents depart the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building on February 4, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (John Moore/Getty Images)
John Moore/Getty Images
ICE agents depart the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building on February 4, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (John Moore/Getty Images)

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are getting quicker at finding people to arrest, thanks to tools provided by the tech company Palantir.

Agents now have a list of 20 million people on their iPhones, a senior ICE official said at a border security conference in Phoenix earlier this month.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with investigative journalist Joseph Cox, who is reporting on this story for 404 Media.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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