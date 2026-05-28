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Tech companies are spending billions on AI. Is it worth the money?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 28, 2026 at 11:02 AM CDT

Some technology companies are starting to question the value of the billions of dollars they’re pouring into artificial intelligence.

Executives at Silicon Valley companies have bragged about how much of their code is written by AI models, with some even tying employee evaluations to how much they use AI.

Access to AI models at that level is not free, raising questions about whether those massive AI bills are worth it.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent at Axios.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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