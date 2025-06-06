Stitt calls recently completed legislative session 'amazing'

TRANSCRIPT

Dick Pryor: This is Capitol Insider - taking you inside politics, policy, and government in Oklahoma. I'm Dick Pryor with Quorum Call publisher, Shawn Ashley. Shawn, the legislative session ended on May 30th, and Governor Kevin Stitt has declared it the best session in his seven years as governor. He called it amazing. What does Stitt point to in making that assessment?

Shawn Ashley: When Governor Stitt points to policy proposals that he outlined in his February State of the State address, which the legislature passed, probably the biggest of these was the individual income tax cut and the path to zero, the taxes’ eventual elimination, which lawmakers approved. Stitt also called on lawmakers to exempt what is called behind the meter energy production for companies from Corporation Commission oversight. And the lawmakers did that.

The legislature also passed new caps on punitive damages, a tort reform issue Stitt advocated. And Stitt also asked lawmakers to finish the process of creating business courts, which they did as well. And he urged lawmakers to prohibit cell phones in school classrooms and to eliminate virtual classroom days, which they also approved. In short, many of the things he asked for he got, so it was a pretty successful session.

Dick Pryor How are other people at the Capitol characterizing the session?

Shawn Ashley: House Speaker Kyle Hilbert and Senate President Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton largely agreed with Stitt. Speaking with reporters May 29th, Hilbert said, “the governor should be very happy. He got everything he wanted this session.” And they too said those policies would benefit the state. On one hand, Democrats saw things differently. Senate Minority Leader Julia Kirt and House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson noted that many of the bills touted by Republicans would not help working Oklahomans. On the other hand, they noted legislative victories of their own, such as extending maternity leave for teachers, legislation that would improve childcare accessibility in the state, and increasing compensation for those wrongly incarcerated.

Dick Pryor: What work remains for the governor to complete the session?

Shawn Ashley: Lawmakers passed 21 bills during the final five days of the legislative session. So, under the Constitution, Stitt has 15 days - until June 14th - to sign or veto those measures. If he takes no action, they are considered vetoed. Stitt said Wednesday, he and his team would be reviewing those bills and acting on them in the coming days.

Dick Pryor: Governor Stitt has appointed retired Rear Admiral Gregory Slavonic as interim commissioner of the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. He replaces Allie Friesen, who was terminated as commissioner by legislative vote on May 29th. Now, that was the first time an agency head has been removed that way. How did the legislature gain that authority?

Shawn Ashley: I wonder if this was a “be careful what you ask for” situation. During the 2019 session, Stitt’s first, he asked the legislature to give him the authority to appoint the executive director of five significant state agencies, Mental Health, Corrections, Juvenile Affairs, the Health Care Authority, and the Department of Transportation. And they gave him that authority. But in doing so, they also gave themselves the power to remove that person. And Governor Stitt signed those bills. So it was that power that they exercised in the final hours of the legislative session.

Dick Pryor: All right. Some issues gained little traction this session. At the top of the list was the “much talked about, little done about” matter of immigration.

Shawn Ashley: You're right. Immigration was a big issue in the 2024 national election, and even in some legislative races, but then only eight bills related to immigration were filed. Only two of those had any action. Senate Bill 868, which prohibited sanctuary cities, and House Bill 1362, which made it a felony to be in the state illegally without proper documentation. It passed the House but was not heard in Senate committee. Coincidentally, House Bill 1362 amended the law created in 2024 by House Bill 4156, which created the crime of impermissible occupation. A federal judge imposed an indefinite injunction this past week on enforcement of that law.

Dick Pryor: Well, that will do it for now. Thanks, Shawn.

Shawn Ashley: You're very welcome.

