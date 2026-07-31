OTA receives conditional approval for turnpike bonds

TRANSCRIPT

Dick Pryor: This is Capitol Insider - taking you inside politics, policy, and government in Oklahoma. I'm Dick Pryor with Quorum Call publisher Shawn Ashley. The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has received conditional approval from the Oklahoma Council on Bond Oversight to issue bonds to fund the Access Oklahoma turnpike extension in central Oklahoma. Shawn, first, what is the Council on Bond Oversight?

Shawn Ashley: Unlike several other states, Oklahoma does not issue general obligation bonds that are supported with specific tax revenue without approval from a vote of the people. But several voter-approved programs allow the state's full faith and credit to back issues from various entities like the Oklahoma Industrial Finance Authority, the Water Resources Board, and the Turnpike Authority. Now, the state has never had to step in and make payments on behalf of any of those entities because they could not do so.

The Council on Bond Oversight reviews and approves bond financing requests from those various entities, and it makes sure the funding requests meet statutory requirements and are financially viable. Its members are set by statute and include the State Treasurer, two members appointed by the Governor, one member appointed by the House Speaker, and one appointed by the Senate President Pro Tem.

Dick Pryor: What did the OTA request and the Council approve?

Shawn Ashley: The Turnpike Authority requested to issue $1.9 billion of bonds to fund Access Oklahoma turnpike projects in central Oklahoma and other parts of the state, plus an additional $1 billion to potentially refinance earlier issues. And the Council approved both of those requests conditionally. That means there are certain additional requirements, such as complying with any federal court orders related to a lawsuit challenging the authority's approval of the Access Oklahoma plan before they can actually issue the bonds.

Dick Pryor: The U.S. Department of Energy has Oklahoma on its short list of states under consideration for a Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campus. Oklahoma is one of five finalists along with Utah, Tennessee, Louisiana and Idaho. What is this project all about and what would it do for the state selected?

Shawn Ashley: According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campuses are in effort to modernize the nation's full nuclear fuel cycle by locating functions such as fuel fabrication, enrichment, reprocessing of used nuclear fuel, and disposition of waste. Up to three campuses will be established through federal-state partnerships. And according to the Department of Energy, the proposed campuses will have the potential to attract up to $50 billion in capital investment, generate as much as $10 billion in state and local tax revenue and create nearly 25,000 jobs. This is really an effort to bring the U.S. nuclear power industry into the 21st century.

Dick Pryor: Governor Kevin Stitt is concluding his one-year term as chair of the National Governors Association with the NGA Summer Meeting held over the weekend in Oklahoma City. Stitt is using that national platform to push for political bipartisanship. What is his message to governors?

Shawn Ashley: Governor Stitt has focused on an initiative called Reigniting the American Dream and over the past year this initiative has explored best practices and research design to inform policies and practices in areas that include unlocking economic opportunity by advancing the American Dream through entrepreneurship, innovation and economic mobility, empowering every learner through reimagining education to equip every learner at every stage for a changing world, and energizing the future by powering America's next chapter by investing in secure, smart, and sustainable energy systems. Governor Stitt also launched the Governor's Compact on Entrepreneurship, which is designed to promote a new generation of entrepreneurs by identifying ways governors can make entrepreneurship a priority. It was signed by more than 25 governors.

Dick Pryor: Looking ahead to the next legislative session, Speaker of the House Kyle Hilbert has approved 92 interim studies for this fall. In your view, what stands out?

Shawn Ashley: Well, one of the approved studies combines two of my favorite things - artificial intelligence and administrative rules. This study will look at what additional reforms are needed in administrative rules and what processes or procedures might be enhanced or improved by utilizing AI. Another approved study that caught my eye focuses on political violence and lawmaker safety. It was requested by representative Mark Lawson, a Republican from Sapulpa. Political violence is usually viewed as affecting federal officials, but it's been just over a year since the former Minnesota House Speaker and her husband were killed in their home and the same attacker shot a state senator and his wife in their homes.

Dick Pryor: There’s a lot for lawmakers to work on. Thank you, Shawn.

Shawn Ashley: You're very welcome. For more information, go to quorumcall.online. You can find video of Capitol Insider segments on the KGOU You Tube channel. Audio and transcripts are at kgou.org. And look for Capitol Insider where you get podcasts. Until next time, with Shawn Ashley, I'm Dick Pryor.

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