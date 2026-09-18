AI in political advertising unregulated in Oklahoma

TRANSCRIPT

Dick Pryor: This is Capitol Insider - taking you inside politics, policy, and government in Oklahoma. I'm Dick Pryor with Quorum Call publisher, Shawn Ashley. During this election cycle, we've seen political ads that clearly use AI-generated images. With campaigns in full swing heading into the November general election, we are likely to see more. Shawn, is AI in political ads regulated in Oklahoma?

Shawn Ashley: No, they're not. Governor Kevin Stitt said in May and has reiterated a couple of times since that he was considering calling lawmakers back to the Capitol for a special session to address the issue, but he has not done so. In June, the Oklahoma Ethics Commission began discussing whether it should consider drafting and adopting a rule regarding AI's use in campaign advertising, but the commission has not formally moved forward with that effort.

Dick Pryor: What is the Ethics Commission considering?

Shawn Ashley: Over the last three meetings, July, August, and September, Ethics Commission Executive Director Lee Anne Bruce Boone has outlined what other states have done. Currently, 31 states have some form of rule or law related to AI and political ads. The issue for the commission is whether a rule would focus on the content of ads or whether it would require a disclaimer that says the ad includes AI-generated material. Rules that limit content often are challenged and overturned by the courts because of First Amendment concerns, Bruce Boone explained in September. Rules that require disclaimers, such as whether an ad is paid for by an independent group rather than a campaign, generally have been upheld, she said. And 21 of those 31 states that have adopted their own rules or laws deal with disclosure requirements.

Dick Pryor: So, can anything be done about the AI issue in Oklahoma this fall?

Shawn Ashley: Probably not. It’s likely too late to get lawmakers back for a special session. And Governor Stitt's comments seem to focus on a content-based approach. So even if lawmakers came back to the Capitol and quickly passed a law that could take effect before the general election, which they might not do, a content-based bill likely would face a court challenge that could prevent it from taking effect. The Ethics Commission submits its proposed new rules to the legislature in February. So, if the commission does adopt something as early as October, it could not take effect until next summer. And the commissioners have yet to decide exactly which direction they want to go, content-based or disclaimer.

Dick Pryor: Interim studies are continuing at the Capitol, and education has been a primary focus of studies in the last week. What is being discussed?

Shawn Ashley: The House Common Education Committee heard five studies this past week. One of the studies Thursday focused on emergency certified and adjunct teachers. Emergency certified teachers are uncertified, and they do not have the training we normally associate with teachers in the classroom. There are two types of adjunct teachers. Certified teachers who are teaching outside the area of their certification, such as a biology teacher who also teaches a chemistry class. And non-certified adjunct teachers who do not have teacher training but may have expertise in a particular field, such as an accountant who teaches math.

State Board of Education members Becky Carson and Michael Tinney attended that study. Carson suggested at the end of that meeting she would like to see more limits placed on emergency certified and non-certified adjunct teachers to help ensure students have the best teachers possible in the classroom. On Thursday the committee also heard from public school districts concerned about carryover funding from one fiscal year to the next, particularly for schools that do not receive state aid because their local property tax revenue is so high. One superintendent noted that the current limit is lower than his start of the fiscal year expenses, particularly payroll, so he encouraged lawmakers to consider increasing that limit on carry-over funding.

Dick Pryor: People and businesses anticipating tax refunds from the state are going to have to wait a little longer than expected. What's causing the delay?

Shawn Ashley: According to the Oklahoma Tax Commission, it temporarily paused the issuance of refunds to taxpayers because it was unable to verify certain information with the Oklahoma State Treasurer's Office System. The commission did not say when the suspension began, when they anticipate it will end, and whether the pause affects refunds for particular taxes and not others. During the process of implementing a major modernization to its statewide payment system, State Treasurer Todd Russ said staff discovered what he described as isolated issues within the system that led to the commission's decision.

Dick Pryor: What's coming up in the week ahead?

Shawn Ashley: The House Rules Committee will meet publicly Thursday to consider recommendations regarding Representative Danny Williams, who has been accused of inappropriate workplace behavior. This will be the first public discussion of the issues regarding Representative Williams.

Dick Pryor: Thank you very much, Shawn.

Shawn Ashley: You're very welcome.

Dick Pryor: For more information, go to quorumcall.online. You can find video of Capitol Insider segments on the KGOU You Tube channel. Audio and transcripts are at kgou.org and look for Capitol Insider where you get podcasts. Until next time, with Shawn Ashley, I'm Dick Pryor.

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